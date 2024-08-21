Sara Ali Khan goes gaga over Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' trailer

Bollywood star Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae trailer sparked an enthusiastic response from her BFF Sara Ali Khan!
The trailer which released on August 20 has been loved and adored by all fans and critics alike.
Turning to her Instagram story handle, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star re-shared the trailer for Call Me Bae praising it with sweet words of appreciation which read, “ @collindcunha I cannot wait for everyone to have a binge worthy blast all thanks to you! Too much fun. @ananyapanday genuinely love you in this @dharmaticent @karanjohar.”
In the upcoming series, the Gehraiyaan actress will star as a heiress from South Delhi who moves to Mumbai after her family loses all their savings.
Struggling in a city apartment, the diva has documented numerous challenges she faced.
To note, Call Me Bae is executive produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.
Starring Ananya in the lead role, the series also featured a diverse ensemble cast ncluding Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat and many others.
Call me Bae will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 6.
On the personal front, Ananya Panday made waves with her rumored to be dating an English model Walker Blaco after recent footages of the two hanging out surfaced.