Trending

Ayeza Khan drops sneak peak of her ‘look outside of characters and glam’

Ayeza Khan will be next seen in 'Humraaz' alongside Feroze Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Ayeza Khan drops sneak peak of her ‘look outside of characters and glam’
Ayeza Khan drops sneak peak of her ‘look outside of characters and glam’

Ayeza Khan has given a sneak peak of her “look outside of characters and glam” on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she posted a bunch of pictures of herself in a natural makeup look.

In one of the posts, she penned, “Just a random thought before this photo-shoot: Ever wonder how I look outside of all the characters and glam? Well, here it is—looking pretty fine, I guess. What do you think?”


In the subtle makeup look, her hair are parted from the middle with beachy waves curls. To finish the look, she went for a glossy brown lipstick.

In another post of her look, the Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet penned, “Mirror on the wall, mirror on the wall..No one cares about who’s the fairest of them all...We need to stand tall, stand above it all..And show them who we are.”

On the work front, Ayeza will share screen with Feroze khan in upcoming drama serial Humraaz.

In the announcement post, Ayeza wrote, “AK meets FK! Lights, Camera, and Action… @ferozekhan”

The pair, who previously worked together in Bikhra Mera Naseeb, will be seen sharing screen space in Farooq Rind's highly anticipated project.

Kylie Jenner betrayed by Timothée Chalamet amid breakup rumours

Kylie Jenner betrayed by Timothée Chalamet amid breakup rumours

Ayeza Khan drops sneak peak of her ‘look outside of characters and glam’

Ayeza Khan drops sneak peak of her ‘look outside of characters and glam’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry achieve major goal despite King Charles' anger

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry achieve major goal despite King Charles' anger
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record

Trending News

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Rani Mukerji and YRF Set to revive ‘Mardaani’ in 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
'Stree 2' director opens up about Shraddha Kapoor's limited screen time in film
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Saboor Aly exudes boss lady vibes in classy black ensemble
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Sara Ali Khan goes gaga over Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' trailer
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Sonam Kapoor son Vayu's racy-car themed birthday cake goes viral
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
'Fauji' director breaks silence on Sajal Aly's film with Prabhas
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Narendra Modi in THIS remarkable feat
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif flaunt million-dollar smiles during recent outing
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Hania Aamir soaks up the Bali bliss in new post
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Pregnant Deepika Padukone hops on the '1 second reel bandwagon'
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Sajal Aly set to collaborate with Indian actor Prabhas for new film?
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Kiara Advani pens sweet WISH on parents 'wedding anniversary'