Ayeza Khan drops sneak peak of her ‘look outside of characters and glam’

Ayeza Khan has given a sneak peak of her “look outside of characters and glam” on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she posted a bunch of pictures of herself in a natural makeup look.
In one of the posts, she penned, “Just a random thought before this photo-shoot: Ever wonder how I look outside of all the characters and glam? Well, here it is—looking pretty fine, I guess. What do you think?”
In the subtle makeup look, her hair are parted from the middle with beachy waves curls. To finish the look, she went for a glossy brown lipstick.
In another post of her look, the Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet penned, “Mirror on the wall, mirror on the wall..No one cares about who’s the fairest of them all...We need to stand tall, stand above it all..And show them who we are.”
On the work front, Ayeza will share screen with Feroze khan in upcoming drama serial Humraaz.
In the announcement post, Ayeza wrote, “AK meets FK! Lights, Camera, and Action… @ferozekhan”
The pair, who previously worked together in Bikhra Mera Naseeb, will be seen sharing screen space in Farooq Rind's highly anticipated project.