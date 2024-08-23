Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates release of 'Short n' Sweet'

The Espresso singer dropped her sixth studio album

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates release of Short n Sweet
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates release of 'Short n' Sweet'

Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled her latest album Short n' Sweet, offering fans an intimate glimpse into her life through a collection of tracks.

The Espresso singer took to her Instagram on Friday to share her heartfelt journey of self-discovery amid the release of her sixth studio album.

She dropped the carousel of snaps along with the caption, “Short n’ sweet is officially yours now!!!”


The Tall Girl star continued, “i feel extremely lucky that each time i write a new record i learn a little bit more about myself, and can create from that place. the making of short n’ sweet was one of the most special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun experiences of my life.”

Carpenter stated, “I thought if something was funny enough to make me laugh then maybe it belonged in a song. happy or sad!”

Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “thank you to my brilliant talented friends, writers, producers, mixers, engineers, and creative minds that helped me bring this world and these songs to life. not a serious thought was thunk yet somehow they were.. lol i love you all and am so grateful.”

The Please Please Please songstress concluded, “I will keep this short n sweet buuuut more soon,” adding, “go listen now and i hope you love it.”

To note, on Friday, August 23, Carpenter's album was published. It includes the previously released chart-toppers Espresso and Please Please Please, as well as a brand-new music video for the song Taste, which stars Jenna Ortega.

Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed
Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler

Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler
Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle

Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney

Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney

Entertainment News

Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Kanye West, Bianca Censori fly to South Korea with kids for ‘Vulture 2’
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Jennifer Lopez played crucial role in Ben Affleck’s family comeback before divorce
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky share exciting family news
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Megan Thee Stallion starts new feud by being confirmed as 2024 MTV VMAs host
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
BTS' Jungkook gets SHOCKING marriage proposal from unexpected person
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Madonna being ‘scammed’ by 33-year-younger boyfriend Akeem Morris
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Jennifer Garner, John Miller's love life ruined because of Ben Affleck
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'