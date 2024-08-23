Sabrina Carpenter celebrates release of 'Short n' Sweet'

Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled her latest album Short n' Sweet, offering fans an intimate glimpse into her life through a collection of tracks.
The Espresso singer took to her Instagram on Friday to share her heartfelt journey of self-discovery amid the release of her sixth studio album.
She dropped the carousel of snaps along with the caption, “Short n’ sweet is officially yours now!!!”
The Tall Girl star continued, “i feel extremely lucky that each time i write a new record i learn a little bit more about myself, and can create from that place. the making of short n’ sweet was one of the most special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun experiences of my life.”
Carpenter stated, “I thought if something was funny enough to make me laugh then maybe it belonged in a song. happy or sad!”
Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “thank you to my brilliant talented friends, writers, producers, mixers, engineers, and creative minds that helped me bring this world and these songs to life. not a serious thought was thunk yet somehow they were.. lol i love you all and am so grateful.”
The Please Please Please songstress concluded, “I will keep this short n sweet buuuut more soon,” adding, “go listen now and i hope you love it.”
To note, on Friday, August 23, Carpenter's album was published. It includes the previously released chart-toppers Espresso and Please Please Please, as well as a brand-new music video for the song Taste, which stars Jenna Ortega.