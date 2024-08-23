Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Mawra Hocane, who made her Pakistani film debut with Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, is holidaying in Sydney, Australia and her amazing sun-kissed pictures are tempting us to take a trip too. 

Turning to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Sabaat star offered a glimpse from sunny Sydney. 

The short reel featured Mawra beaming in delight as she let the strong rays of sun effortlessly shine on her face. 

She picked up her phone and flaunted her happy side on camera from inside a car while the sun did its work. 

" Sydney bringing its sunny side up," the Sammi star captioned her footage. 


To note, the star looked uber-cool in a beige top which she paired with a few chains and rings and opted for no makeup. 

Mawra's Sydney diaries has ignited a wave of reactions from her fans. 

" Sunset+ You," wrote one user. 

" The sun picks up the right human to be shined on today," the second penned. 

" Cutie Pookie," the third effused. 

''Happy people, happy faces," the fourth commented. 

Prior to this, the superstar left millions in shock by finalizing her ideal wedding venue in Sydney, sparking speculations of her alleged marriage on the cards. 

Mawra Hocane has been rumored to be dating her best friend and fellow actor Ameer Gilani. 

