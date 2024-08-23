Prince William calls Kate Middleton ‘crazy’ for unusual hobby

Kate Middleton has shocked her husband Prince William with her unusual hobby.
After her cancer diagnosis in March, some light exercises were recommended to her for recovery. Moreover, the Princess of Wales had previously played hockey and tennis at Marlborough College.
During a conversation with Mike Tindall for his podcast The Good, The Bad And The Rugby in 2023, Kate opened up about her passion for sports, as per OK!
She revealed, "I really, genuinely, love all sports. I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it's walking, climbing the Lake District, in Scotland [or] swimming from a young age.”
The future queen explained. "[My parents] always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things."
Kate then shared the Prince of Wales’ reaction.
"Cold swimming the colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's [saying] 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining. I will go and seek out cold water. I love it," she admitted.
For the unversed, Kate got diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and is currently getting chemotherapy for treatment.