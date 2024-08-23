Royal

Prince William calls Kate Middleton ‘crazy’ for unusual hobby

The Princess of Wales reveals her ‘crazy’ hobby that made William raised his eyebrows

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024


Kate Middleton has shocked her husband Prince William with her unusual hobby.

After her cancer diagnosis in March, some light exercises were recommended to her for recovery. Moreover, the Princess of Wales had previously played hockey and tennis at Marlborough College.

During a conversation with Mike Tindall for his podcast The Good, The Bad And The Rugby in 2023, Kate opened up about her passion for sports, as per OK!

She revealed, "I really, genuinely, love all sports. I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it's walking, climbing the Lake District, in Scotland [or] swimming from a young age.”

The future queen explained. "[My parents] always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things."

Kate then shared the Prince of Wales’ reaction.

"Cold swimming the colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's [saying] 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining. I will go and seek out cold water. I love it," she admitted.

For the unversed, Kate got diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and is currently getting chemotherapy for treatment.

Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member

Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member
Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'

Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'
Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason

Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials

Royal News

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Princess Kate plays mediator between Queen Camilla, Prince William
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Watch: Buckingham Palace guard faces oops moment with embarrassing slip
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
King Charles recognizes Princess Kate effort with special title
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince William waiting for King Charles’ death to ‘reunite’ with Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Princess Kate, Prince William 'frustrated' with King Charles 'awkward' royal rule
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Sarah Ferguson gives shocking response to Prince Andrew leaving Royal Lodge
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Top 5 Prince William scandals
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales takes surprising decision after doctors’ warning