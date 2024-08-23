Hiba Bukhari drops jaw-dropping BTS snaps from ‘Jaan Nisaar’ set: SEE

Hiba Bukhari has some exclusive BTS content to share with her die-hard fans!
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, August 23, the Mere Humnasheen actress shared a slideshow of her drop-dead gorgeous images that were taken on the set of her ongoing drama Jaan Nisaar.
“Because it’s Jaan Nisaar day today,” captioned the actress, reminding her followers to tune into the drama’s latest episode.
Further in the caption, the Deewangi actress mentioned the on-air time of the serial along with tagging the producer, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, director, Mohsin Mirza, and writer, Rehana Aftab.
The carousel kicked off with Hiba striking a killer pose in front of a mirror, dressed in a glamorous embellished green dress, sporting minimal makeup and flowing hair.
In the next snap, the actress was seen in a full-length portrait standing before the set’s drawing room.
This was followed by another image of the Radd actress posing in front of a mirror with jaw-dropping expressions.
The fans reached out to the comments section to shower the actress with their lovely praises.
“Who knows after how many days the moon came out in mobile today?” read a comment.
Another penned, “You look stunning in this beautiful dress.”
“Can’t wait to see you in this look onscreen,” commented the third.
However, among all the comments, the special one that caught everyone’s attention was from Hiba’s husband, Arez Ahmed, who expressed, “Who dat beauty??”
Hiba Bukhari is currently playing the lead role opposite actor Danish Taimoor in a highly-rated drama series Jaan Nisaar that airs on Friday and Saturday every week on Har Pal Geo.