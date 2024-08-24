Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities

Priyanka Chopra dolled up in a sequined pink saree for her brother's wedding festivities!
The mom of one landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday after wrapping up shoot for The Bluff in Australia.
Paparazzi fan pages shared videos of Chopra arriving at her brother, Siddharth Chopra's, wedding bash in Mumbai.
In the video, the Bajirao Mastani actress greeted the paps, who were clicking her pictures.
Chopra's shimmery saree was styled with eye-catching jewelry. She wore the nine yards in traditional style, wrapping it all around her body in a low-waist style.
Its plunging neckline and cropped hem added the oomph to her Desi Girl aesthetic.
She topped off her entire look with beaded jewels, including a choker, a matching layered necklace, a diamond-adorned bracelet and a few rings.
Meanwhile, the global superstar went heavy in the makeup department such as bright pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, winged liner, feathered brows and tied her long locks into a center-parted messy top knot with a few lose strands sculpting her face.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has The Bluff and Heads of State lined up in the kitty.