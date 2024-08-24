Trending

Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities

Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai to attend her brother's wedding in the wee hours of Friday

  by Web Desk
  August 24, 2024
Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai to attend her brothers wedding in the wee hours of Friday
Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai to attend her brother's wedding in the wee hours of Friday 

Priyanka Chopra dolled up in a sequined pink saree for her brother's wedding festivities! 

The mom of one landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday after wrapping up shoot for The Bluff in Australia. 

Paparazzi fan pages shared videos of Chopra arriving at her brother, Siddharth Chopra's, wedding bash in Mumbai.

In the video, the Bajirao Mastani actress greeted the paps, who were clicking her pictures.


Chopra's shimmery saree was styled with eye-catching jewelry. She wore the nine yards in traditional style, wrapping it all around her body in a low-waist style. 

Its plunging neckline and cropped hem added the oomph to her Desi Girl aesthetic. 


She topped off her entire look with beaded jewels, including a choker,  a matching layered necklace, a diamond-adorned bracelet and a few rings. 

Meanwhile, the global superstar went heavy in the makeup department such as bright pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, winged liner, feathered brows and tied her long locks into a center-parted messy top knot with a few lose strands sculpting her face. 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has The Bluff and Heads of State lined up in the kitty. 

Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join Saif Ali Khan
Iqra Aziz enjoys holidays to the fullest in Ohio, USA
'IIFA Awards 2024': Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar set to bring their charm, wit as hosts
Maya Ali shares inside glimpse from her Glasgow vacation
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Kriti Sanon reveals her profound love for Shah Rukh Khan
Hiba Bukhari drops jaw-dropping BTS snaps from ‘Jaan Nisaar’ set: SEE
Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason
Aiman Khan sets internet ablaze with surprise visit to Dubai
Hania Aamir befriends clever monkeys in new post from Bali
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
