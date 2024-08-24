World

Sicily tragedy: Manslaughter investigation launched into yacht sinking

A luxury yacht sank at the coast of Sicily, which resulted in the deaths of seven people

  August 24, 2024
A manslaughter investigation has been launched into the sinking of a luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.

Public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio has launched a manslaughter investigation into the tragedy, which he described as a "very grave tragedy". 

The investigation aims to determine how the yacht, deemed "unsinkable" by its manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi, sank while a nearby sailboat remained largely unscathed.

The bodies of the six other victims, including Mike Lynch, Jonathan Bloomer, Christopher Morvillo, and Recaldo Thomas, were recovered earlier. 

Notably, the investigation was opened immediately after the tragedy, despite no formal suspects having been publicly identified. 

The news conference is scheduled to shed light on the progress of the investigation and potentially reveal new information about the circumstances surrounding the sinking.

The Lynch family has released a statement expressing their devastation and shock, and thanking the Italian coastguard and emergency services for their efforts in the rescue.

The tragedy occurred during a celebratory boat trip following Mike Lynch's acquittal in a fraud case in the US. Fifteen people, including Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued after escaping on a lifeboat.

World News

Rohingya refugees facing 'increasingly dire conditions' in Bangladesh camps
Knife attack at Germany festival claims three lives
India’s Tripura faces major flooding and landslides due to heavy rain
Israeli Airstrikes in southern Lebanon kill six fighters and one child
Tributes pour in for Mike Lynch and daughter Hannah following yacht tragedy
Donald Trump reacts to Kamala Harris’ DNC speech: ‘Radical Marxist’
US places 105 firms on ‘trade restriction list’ to support Russian military
Harris’ DNC speech key moments: From anniversary wish to Trump critique
Shein, fast fashion brand takes major step to combat child labour cases
Democrats reject Gaza protesters' request for Palestinian speaker at DNC
Kamala Harris makes history as first Black woman to lead major party ticket
Donald Trump FIRES BACK at Queen Elizabeth’s ‘very rude’ remarks