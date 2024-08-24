Sicily tragedy: Manslaughter investigation launched into yacht sinking

A manslaughter investigation has been launched into the sinking of a luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.
Public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio has launched a manslaughter investigation into the tragedy, which he described as a "very grave tragedy".
The investigation aims to determine how the yacht, deemed "unsinkable" by its manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi, sank while a nearby sailboat remained largely unscathed.
The bodies of the six other victims, including Mike Lynch, Jonathan Bloomer, Christopher Morvillo, and Recaldo Thomas, were recovered earlier.
Notably, the investigation was opened immediately after the tragedy, despite no formal suspects having been publicly identified.
The news conference is scheduled to shed light on the progress of the investigation and potentially reveal new information about the circumstances surrounding the sinking.
The Lynch family has released a statement expressing their devastation and shock, and thanking the Italian coastguard and emergency services for their efforts in the rescue.
The tragedy occurred during a celebratory boat trip following Mike Lynch's acquittal in a fraud case in the US. Fifteen people, including Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued after escaping on a lifeboat.