Hania Aamir shows off her incredible cooking skills in new post

Hania Aamir proved that cooking is very therapeutic as she turns chef for the day.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the dimple queen shared a reel that showcased her cooking.
In the video, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress looked in high spirits and was heard saying, " Hello everyone today we are doing a cooking class."
She was having the time of her life relishing Bali's pleasant weather and chopping onions and garlic.
The superstar's culinary post ignited a slew of reactions from her fans and critics alike.
One wrote, " Trying way too hard. Just stick to your normal talent."
Another penned, " Hania cooked."
" Cute chef," the third effused.
To note, the Mujhe Pyar Hua The actress looked uber-cool in a black apron all set to cook.
For the unversed, the Parde Main Rehne Do star often documents tidbits from her travels and Bali seems to be just her go-to holiday destination.
On the work front, Hania Aamir's new drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside male lead Fahad Mustafa has become a super-hit.
Meanwhile, she is again sharing screen space with her Mere Humsafar co-actor Farhan Saeed in Kaisi Hai Yeh Ruswai.