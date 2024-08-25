Trending

Hania Aamir shows off her incredible cooking skills in new post

Hania Aamir's Bali vacation is going strong as she indulges in all things fun and therapeutic

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Hania Aamirs Bali vacation is going strong as she indulges in some cooking
Hania Aamir's Bali vacation is going strong as she indulges in some cooking 

Hania Aamir proved that cooking is very therapeutic as she turns chef for the day.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the dimple queen shared a reel that showcased her cooking.

In the video, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress looked in high spirits and was heard saying, " Hello everyone today we are doing a cooking class." 


She was having the time of her life relishing Bali's pleasant weather and chopping onions and garlic. 

The superstar's culinary post ignited a slew of reactions from her fans and critics alike. 

One wrote, " Trying way too hard. Just stick to your normal talent." 

Another penned, " Hania cooked." 

" Cute chef," the third effused. 

To note, the Mujhe Pyar Hua The actress looked uber-cool in a black apron all set to cook. 

For the unversed, the Parde Main Rehne Do star often documents tidbits from her travels and Bali seems to be just her go-to holiday destination. 

On the work front, Hania Aamir's new drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside male lead Fahad Mustafa has become a super-hit. 

Meanwhile, she is again sharing screen space with her Mere Humsafar co-actor Farhan Saeed in Kaisi Hai Yeh Ruswai.

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation

Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Trending News

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Feroze Khan announces Dubai tour: 'Its gonna be a fun night'
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Sania Mirza poses like a boss lady, fans react
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Saba Qamar discloses her strange 'sniffing habit'
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join Saif Ali Khan
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Iqra Aziz enjoys holidays to the fullest in Ohio, USA
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
'IIFA Awards 2024': Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar set to bring their charm, wit as hosts
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Maya Ali shares inside glimpse from her Glasgow vacation
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Kriti Sanon reveals her profound love for Shah Rukh Khan
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Hiba Bukhari drops jaw-dropping BTS snaps from ‘Jaan Nisaar’ set: SEE