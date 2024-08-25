Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stankovic divorce reason REVEALED

The reason behind Bollywood actress Nataša Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's divorce has come to light.
As per sources, the alleged split happened because of differences in their personalities.
"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore," revealed an insider.
Sources further continued, "She realized that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while.”
"Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back. She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn’t come in one day or one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her,” the source divulged.
For the unversed, Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stankovic had confirmed their separation last month, hours after the Serbian actor-model flew out of India to her home country with their son.
Following the split, Hardik Pandya has reportedly jumped on the dating bandwagon yet again with a British singer Jasmin Walia.