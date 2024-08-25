Royal

King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry

King Charles kindly shuts down inquiries about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

  August 25, 2024


King Charles has formulated a cutting six-word response for whoever inquiries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And not just him, other members of the royal family has adjusted to this handmade sentence for answering strangers and distant relatives.

As per Express UK, royal expert Gyles Brandreth said that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex’s names are mentioned as frequently within King Charles’ social circles anymore.

But when it suddenly does, courtiers attempt to sway the conversation far away from the two.

The podcaster said, “These days, the names of Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan Markle do not crop up very often in court circles.”

"When they do, courtiers flinch almost imperceptibly and change the subject – or, if that’s not possible, refer to them obliquely as ‘persons who live overseas,’ ” he added.

Then, Gyles Brandreth gave away relatives’ tailormade response.

He said, “Mention the Sussexes to other members of the royal family … and they simply smile briefly and say, ‘We wish them all the best’ – and nothing else.”

In a newly released book named Voyage around the Queen, author Craig Brown has said that the royal family is “quite good” at avoiding uncomfortable conversations.

King Charles hosts favorite riverside picnic with Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton’s secret Scotland stay exposed following new appearance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's foreign trips aim to 'elevate' their status in Hollywood?
King Charles ‘reconciles’ with Sir Keir Starmer after invitation rejection
Kate Middleton looks radiant in first public appearance after over a month
King Charles earns jaw-dropping figures from renting royal properties
King Charles bestows honors on Edward and Sophie, Andrew left out
Zara Tindall, Mike face pressure to assist Prince William, Princess Kate
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s major secret about Prince George exposed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Colombia trip brings tensions in their business deal
Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle sets strict ‘condition’ for Prince Harry's UK return