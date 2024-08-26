Sports

Ramiz Raja slams Pakistani fast bowlers after historic loss to Bangladesh

Former PBC chairman said Pakistani pacers were 'creating drama' during a test against Bangladesh

  Web Desk
  August 26, 2024
Pakistan suffered their first-ever defeat against Bangladesh after losing the first test on home ground by 10 wickets.

According to Geo Super, the disappointing performance by the national team sparked criticism from the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, who slammed the team's performance during the first test of the two-match series.

Ramiz said on his YouTube channel, "Firstly, there was a mistake in team selection. You were without a spinner. Secondly, the reputation based on which we rely on our fast bowlers is finished.”

"This debacle, a sort of confidence crisis, started during the Asia Cup when India bashed our pacers on seaming conditions, and then the secret was out to the world that the only way to counter this line-up was to attack. Their speeds have decreased, and so have their skill sets," he continued.

Former cricketer also praised Bangladeshi bowlers while criticised Pakistani bowlers, saying, "The Bangladesh fast bowlers seemed more penetrative, while our bowlers were involved more in enjoying the dismissals and creating drama around them rather than impressing with their performances.

He further added, “The speeds of Pakistan's fast bowlers are less. If you don’t have an out-and-out fast bowler on this pitch and only have one-dimensional 125 to 135 kmph pacers, a batting line-up like Bangladesh will stand tall against you."

Raja also slammed Shan Masood for his captaincy and poor batting performance.

