Oasis' Noel, Liam Gallagher announces comeback shows, ending 15-year split

Oasis has unveiled the dates and venue of their comeback show, ending a 15-year feud.
According to Sky News, iconic rock band Oasis revealed their long-awaited reunion with a social media post on Tuesday, August 27, confirming that Noel and Liam Gallagher will reunite on stage in 2025.
The announcement came ahead of the 30th anniversary of the band’s first-ever album, Definitely Maybe, which was released on August 29, 1994.
Both Noel and Liam, along with the band’s official account, shared the news on social media, saying, “This is it, this is happening.’
They also revealed the dates and venues of the stadium for the 2025 tour starting from July 4th in Wales, UK.
Oasis wrote, “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."
Moreover, the Gallagher brothers will play 14 shows next year in Manchester, London, Dublin, Scotland, and Wales.
The band stated in a press release, “There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion, just the gradual realisation that the time is right. Yet the timing must be a subconscious influence.”
It further added, “This Thursday represents 30 years to the day since their electrifying debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ was released, while 2025 will see the equally essential second record ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ reach that same anniversary.”
Oasis 2025 Tour Dates and Venues
• 4th/5th July: Cardiff Principality Stadium
• 11th/12th/19th/20th July: Manchester Heaton Park
• 25th/26th July: London Wembley Stadium
• 2nd/3rd August: London Wembley Stadium
• 8th/9th August: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
• 16th/17th August: Dublin Croke Park