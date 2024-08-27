Prince Edward, Princess Sophie fill ‘absence’ of Kate Middleton, King Charles

Prince Edward and Princess Sophie have stepped up to fill in the “absence” of Kate Middleton and King Charles since they both got diagnosed with cancer.
In Feb, the monarch announced the sad news of cancer diagnoses and a month later the Princess of Wales also went public about her diagnosis.
Ever since then, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh started taking an active part in their royal duties.
A royal expert Richard Kay told the Daily Mail that the monarch is highly impressed by his youngest brother.
He said, “The King has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife Sophie have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."
The expert explained, "The couple have filled in the many gaps created by the absence of both Kate and himself while they underwent cancer treatment."
Edward attended 297 Royal engagements in total last year while his wife Sophie was not that far behind with 219.
Furthermore, King Charles has reportedly been considering to gift the couple Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew, who stepped back from Royal duties in 2019, currently lives.