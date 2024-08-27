Royal

Prince Edward, Princess Sophie fill ‘absence’ of Kate Middleton, King Charles

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh ‘filled in the many gaps’ after the Princess of Wales, King Charles III got cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Prince Edward, Princess Sophie fill ‘absence’ of Kate Middleton, King Charles
Prince Edward, Princess Sophie fill ‘absence’ of Kate Middleton, King Charles

Prince Edward and Princess Sophie have stepped up to fill in the “absence” of Kate Middleton and King Charles since they both got diagnosed with cancer.

In Feb, the monarch announced the sad news of cancer diagnoses and a month later the Princess of Wales also went public about her diagnosis.

Ever since then, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh started taking an active part in their royal duties.

A royal expert Richard Kay told the Daily Mail that the monarch is highly impressed by his youngest brother.

He said, “The King has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife Sophie have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."

The expert explained, "The couple have filled in the many gaps created by the absence of both Kate and himself while they underwent cancer treatment."

Edward attended 297 Royal engagements in total last year while his wife Sophie was not that far behind with 219.

Furthermore, King Charles has reportedly been considering to gift the couple Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew, who stepped back from Royal duties in 2019, currently lives.

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development

Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Royal News

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles believes latest throne coins are ‘bad juju’
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle saves Prince Harry from swarm of village locals
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles improved relations with Meghan Markle on latest visit
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince William debuts sleek new style at Balmoral
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles seeks to mend rift with Prince Harry?
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles avoids talking to Prince Harry over 'spare 2' leak fears
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Sven-Göran Eriksson’s death for personal reason
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince Harry turned his back on King Charles during near-death moment?
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Kate Middleton sends powerful message with ‘positive and upbeat’ health status