Hania Aamir takes hilarious dig at 'Kabhi Main Kbhi Tum' costar Emmad Irfani

'Kabhi Main Kbhi Tum' star left her fans in stitches with recent post

  August 27, 2024


Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently took a playful jab at her Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum co-star Emmad Irfani.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday the Anna actress who is currently playing the role of Sharjeena in her ongoing drama by Big Bang production, shared a funny video of her while referencing a scene from their drama where she had rejected Irfani’s character Adeel.

She left her fans in stitches while posting a video alongside a caption, “me leaving because he shaved his beard.”

Soon after she dropped the video, the fans rushed to the comment section to guess Aamir’s jab on Irfani.

One fan wrote, “99th reason: why sharjeena left Adeel.”

Another noted, “Adeel this is the reason why she left you!”


The third commented as the user guessed it her post related to her real life, “Now all insta pages will chk and mntion k who shaved his beard and abt whom hania is talking.”

To note, Aamir alongside Fahad Mustafa, and Emmad Irfani is currently seen in the drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

The play looks at the notion that opposites complement one other rather than two similar individuals being together makes a relationship wonderful.

