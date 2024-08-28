Shraddha Kapoor's new residence: Unknown fact about her new place UNVEILED

Trending

  by Web Desk
  August 28, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor, who is riding high in the success of her film Stree 2, will reportedly become actor Akshay Kumar's new neighbour. 

Yes this is true! Following the box office hit of her much-anticipated Stree 2 the superstar is all ready to upgrade her living space by renting Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing apartment in Juhu. 

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Akshay along with wife Twinkle Khanna resides in a duplex luxurious abode in the same building where Shraddha plans to shift. 

Initially rumors of Varun Dhawan's alleged move into the Kaabil actor's apartment did rounds but the plans fell through and now the Aashiqui 2 star has the key to the house. 

To note, Stree 2's success has paved the way for Shraddha's new footing in the Bollywood industry. 

Also the movie has set a new benchmark by achieving the highest earnings ever for a second weekend and continued its winning streak on the third Monday, boosted by the partial Janmashtami holiday. 

Shraddha Kapoor has become the second most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram beating the global superstar Priyanka Chopra. 

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik has already confirmed that a potential Stree 3 is in the works and even hinted on a standalone film centred around Shraddha's character. 

