Prince Harry set to release new volume of ‘Spare’ memoir: reports

Prince Harry is seemingly ready to release a new volume of Spare memoir.
The Duke of Sussex's book Spare will be published in paperback on 22 October in the US and on 24 October in the UK.
The publishing house noted that the "new edition will have the same cover image as the hardcover edition, a newly designed package and the contents of the book are unchanged".
In Harry's autobiography, he made explosive claims about his elder brother Prince William. He also branded his stepmother Queen Camilla "dangerous" in the book.
During a conversation with Bryony Gordon for The Telegraph in January 2023, the author exclaimed that his 416-page memoir, "It could have been two books, put it that way."
Penguin Random House confirmed on 27 August about the publishing date of the memoir.
The Duke added at the time, “But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me. Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway."
However, Harry confessed that there are certain things that they would "absolutely not” include in the book.