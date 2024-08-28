Parineeti Chopra spends quality time in London

Parineeti Chopra offers a peek into her life lately with a breathtaking photo dump.
On Tuesday, the Ishaqzaade actress turned to her Instagram handle to share a series of photographs from her vacation.
The first picture showed her holding a cup of coffee facing a scenic view.
Later there was a selfie of Parineeti wearing a cozy red sweater and a cap with a lot of greenery in the background.
She also captured some animals grazing on the field.
At the same time, the Uunchai actress also included a few videos of the green locations along with a picture of a beautiful place with a board that read, " The Most Scenic Bus Stop in Great Britain."
In the caption Parineeti stated, “This is why I choose to be here," accompanied by a plant emoji signifying the green surroundings.
Fans reacted to Chopra's post in the comments section,
One wrote, " A beautiful place is even more beautiful with your presence."
" Love, peace and happiness to you always," the other penned.
A user called her 'Nature lover' while many other left heart-eye and red-heart emojis.
On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh and the announcements of her future projects are yet to be made.