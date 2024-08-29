Royal

Prince Harry's solo trip aims to prove his 'worth to world'?

Prince Harry is set to embark on a major solo trip to New York next month

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
Prince Harry's solo trip aims to prove his 'worth to world'?

Prince Harry is set to embark on a solo trip to New York, representing the Archewell Foundation at the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week. 

However, his decision to travel without wife Meghan Markle has sparked speculation about his motivations.

According to former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole, Prince Harry's trip is a "further attempt to prove he is relevant" after quitting as a working royal in 2020. 

"If you're a semi-detached member of the Royal Family living in California, you have to be on the move to show that you are of some worth to the world, hence the recent trips with his wife to Nigeria and Colombia," Cole noted.

He further added, "He's going to New York in the week of the General Assembly, the world's biggest talking shop, and Climate Week, carrying the banner of the Archewell Foundation."

Host Bev Turner argued that Prince Harry's solo trip is "triggering speculation" because his life is "sold on his relationship" with Meghan Markle. 

"If you build a career solely on your personal life and your relationship and your marriage, which is what they've done via their Netflix documentary, via his book Spare," he added.

Turner concluded, "If your life is only about your relationships, when you then go without your wife, that's what triggers the speculation."

Royal News

Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett's Wedding: royal guests announced
Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton
Prince Andrew finds ‘royal ally’ to help him beat King Charles
Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton dazzles in iconic red carpet look
Prince William reacts to reports of Prince Harry reunion
Prince William collaborates with Prince Harry on new project
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sweet message as Harry makes big announcement
Prince Harry finds ‘father figure’ in his life amid harsh feud with King Charles
Prince Harry set to release new volume of ‘Spare’ memoir: reports
Prince Harry to reunite with William on Duke's next big trip?
Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett reveal their fateful first meeting story
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew