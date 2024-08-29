Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan to team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand?

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted outside director Siddharth Anand's office, leaving fans wondering if a new collaboration is in the works.
The paparazzi caught the actors exiting the building, along with Sonam Bajwa and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
Saif Ali Khan was seen arriving at Anand's office earlier in his sleek white Range Rover, flashing a thumbs-up and smiling at the cameras.
Notably, Siddharth Anand has previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan on the blockbuster film Pathaan, while Saif Ali Khan and Anand have collaborated on Salaam Namaste and are set to reunite for the upcoming film Jewel Thief.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with Sujoy Ghosh's action-packed film King, starring Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Devara alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.
While there's no official confirmation on a potential project, the unexpected meeting has sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting an announcement from the trio.
One fan wrote, "What is cooking? Are they collaborating?"
While another penned, "Saif was also seen outside Sidharth anand's office. Any Collab?"
"Excited," gushed the third.