Prince Harry shares heartfelt message after emotional reunion with William 

The Duke of Sussex Harry extended a positive and uplifting message right after his heartbreaking encounter with brother Prince William.
After creating a buzz with his surprising yet very brief visit to UK on Friday to attend his uncle, Princess Diana’s brother-in-law Lord Robert’s funeral services at the St. Merry church in Norfolk, Harry shared a moving message for his Invictus Games athletes, participating in Paris Paralympics 2024.
As reported by multiple media outlets, the duke did not speak to the Prince of Wales, and infact flew back to the US right after, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids, Archie and Lilibet.
Taking to the Invictus Games official Instagram page, Prince Harry shared a carousel of photos of the players, indulged in different games with a strong message.
“Good luck to all members of the Invictus community who will be competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games!,” he wrote.
Harry’s statement further added, “There have been many Invictus Games alumni that have competed at the Paralympics and many that won medals in their respective sports.”
“Our work is focused on recovery, both at an Invictus Games, and beyond, and for some competitors, adaptive recovery sports can turn into elite sports,” he concluded.