King Charles celebrates historic moment in Scotland

King Charles heard nature’s calling on Saturday, August 31, as he inaugurated the Summer Flower Show for Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen (RHSA).
As per Hello Magazine, he made his way to Duthie Park for marking the show’s grand 200th anniversary!
Your Majesty also marked another personal milestone on this journey as this was his first ever visit to the site after becoming a patron for the society.
The role in particular is an important one in the throne as it was previously held by the late Queen Elizabeth, who herself inherited from father King George VI.
Upon arriving at the RHSA Summer Flower Show, King Charles was welcomed by the sound of big bagpipes bursting around as well as the public flooding in to greet him.
He was firstly received by Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron, escorting him around the sprouting exhibition.
One photograph showed Your Majesty carefully inspecting watermelons for a vegetable competition as he played judge for the National Vegetable Society Scottish Group.
Another photo captured King Charles exchanging a bright joke with Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron while walking through a floral display on this fruitful day.