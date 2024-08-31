Royal

King Charles celebrates historic moment in Scotland

King Charles marks special 200th anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024


King Charles heard nature’s calling on Saturday, August 31, as he inaugurated the Summer Flower Show for Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen (RHSA).

As per Hello Magazine, he made his way to Duthie Park for marking the show’s grand 200th anniversary!

Your Majesty also marked another personal milestone on this journey as this was his first ever visit to the site after becoming a patron for the society.

The role in particular is an important one in the throne as it was previously held by the late Queen Elizabeth, who herself inherited from father King George VI.

Upon arriving at the RHSA Summer Flower Show, King Charles was welcomed by the sound of big bagpipes bursting around as well as the public flooding in to greet him.

He was firstly received by Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron, escorting him around the sprouting exhibition.

King Charles celebrates historic moment in Scotland

One photograph showed Your Majesty carefully inspecting watermelons for a vegetable competition as he played judge for the National Vegetable Society Scottish Group.

Another photo captured King Charles exchanging a bright joke with Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron while walking through a floral display on this fruitful day.

Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why

Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival
Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns

Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss

Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss

Royal News

Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Prince William's moving gesture towards Harry at uncle's funeral garners praises
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
King Charles pays huge tribute to Princess Diana on death anniversary
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Inside Prince William, Harry's first face-off after King Charles' coronation
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Queen Camilla backs author who slammed Meghan Markle as ‘unmaternal’
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Princess Kate, Prince William latest move ignites King Charles anger
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Prince Harry 'really misses' Kate Midleton as his 40th birthday approaches
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Prince Andrew's secret next move to remain in Royal Lodge REVEALED
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Meghan Markle’s royal exit becomes her BIGGEST ‘regret?’