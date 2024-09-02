Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut

Kylian Mbappe celebrates first La Liga goals, which give Real Madrid a 2-0 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.
During last three games in La Liga, the French player could not find the back of the net in Madrid's opening, which ignited trolls in the Spanish press.
Kylian gave victory to the club after shooting from the penalty spot when he was replaced by Luka Modric in the 84th minute.
He shared the “greatest moment” with the fans on social media and penned, “hungry” for more.
"I was really hoping to score at the Bernabeu, in this mythical stadium, the best in the world. But the most important thing was to win. After the match against Las Palmas, we knew we had to win. And that's what we did today, in a difficult match. But we're Real, and in the end we win, and with style,” Kylian told the press.
Last week, coach Carlo Ancelotti slammed down the criticism and noted that "we never put Mbappe under pressure to score goals.”
Carlo explained that he appreciate more the work for the team.