Sports

Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut

Kylian Mbappe 'hungry' for more goals after matchless debut for Real Madrid

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut

Kylian Mbappe celebrates first La Liga goals, which give Real Madrid a 2-0 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

During last three games in La Liga, the French player could not find the back of the net in Madrid's opening, which ignited trolls in the Spanish press.


Kylian gave victory to the club after shooting from the penalty spot when he was replaced by Luka Modric in the 84th minute.

He shared the “greatest moment” with the fans on social media and penned, “hungry” for more.

"I was really hoping to score at the Bernabeu, in this mythical stadium, the best in the world. But the most important thing was to win. After the match against Las Palmas, we knew we had to win. And that's what we did today, in a difficult match. But we're Real, and in the end we win, and with style,” Kylian told the press.

Last week, coach Carlo Ancelotti slammed down the criticism and noted that "we never put Mbappe under pressure to score goals.”

Carlo explained that he appreciate more the work for the team.

Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’

Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut

Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut
Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower

Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Sports News

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Mohamad Salah breaks silence on new Liverpool deal
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a backseat as Lamine Yamal picks Messi, Neymar as idols
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Kimi Antonelli announced as Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Former Premier League defender Sol Bamba passes away at 39
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Narendra Modi celebrates Rubina Francis’ big win at Paris Paralympics
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother mourned in nationwide sports silence
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Cristiano Ronaldo shares ‘special bond’ with Champions League Trophy in heartwarming video
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open by Popyrin in major upset
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal's squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his next ‘major’ career goal