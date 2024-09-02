Ananya Panday makes big confession before 'Call Me Bae' release 

The rising Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has made a heartfelt confession ahead of her upcoming film Call Me Bae’s release on September 6, 2024.
Panday, who has always been a subject of controversy for being a product of nepotism in the film industry or her romantic relationships, has opened up on how she copes with criticism and peoples’ opinion.
During her conversation with India Today, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress was asked if she has any specific tactic to criticism to which she replied, “Not when it comes to my work. I think that is just the phase that I am in right now given the kind of work I am doing.”
She continued, “I put myself a lot out there, I am taking risks and doing something different, so a lot of my self-worth depends on people's opinions and criticism. Their feedback matters a lot to me, especially when it comes to my work.”
However, the Dream Girl 2 actress further clarified that fans’ opinion which is not linked with her work doesn’t bother her as, noting, “But everything else, I am not listening to [people’s opinions] right now.”
Besides, Ananya Panday, Call Me Bae also features Gurfateh Pirzada, Neel Nair, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, and Vir Das.