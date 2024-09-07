Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez graces 'Unstoppable' red carpet in sultry ensemble post Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce with Ben Affleck last moth

  by Web Desk
  September 07, 2024
Jennifer Lopez stole hearts as she made a bold fashion statement at the Toronto Film Festival merely just days after her high-profile split. 

On September 6, the global superstar graced the premiere of her new film Unstoppable, an event that marked her first public appearance since her split with husband Ben Affleck on August 20.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, JLO dropped a bunch of pictures from the night, striking sultry poses and showing off the number.

"Unstoppable," the superstar captioned her post.


 The On The Floor hitmaker's branded dress was truly eye-catching with high splits up both sides, tied together with oversized black velvet bows.

She paired her whole look with a matching metallic Judith Leiber clutch and the Dolce and Gabbana platform heels, and the Hassanzadeh jewellery.

Her long blonde tresses were straightened with a middle part while her makeup looked on point. 

It is worth mentioning that Jennifer Lopez discreetly filed for divorce with Ben Affleck last month, leaving Bennifer fans disappointed. 

