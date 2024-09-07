Entertainment

Taylor Swift hangs out with Brittany Mahomes amid feud rumours

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift sparked rift rumours with their unexpected seating choices at NFL game

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Taylor Swift hangs out with Brittany Mahomes amid feud rumours
Taylor Swift hangs out with Brittany Mahomes amid feud rumours 

Things between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are pretty alright as they reportedly hung out after NFL match on Thursday, amid feud rumours.

The 14-time Grammy appeared at the Arrowhead stadium on Thursday evening to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs on their match against Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor's appearance marked her significant return to the NFL games, as she has been touring in Europe and UK.

The Lover songstress sparked feud rumours with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who publicly supports Donald Trump by choosing to sit away from her at the game.

However, an insider source has exclusively told The Mail, that the duo spent some time together after the Kansas City Chiefs win.

“Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes hung out together after the game and are still friends,” the source told.

They added, “Taylor sat with Travis's mom simply because she wanted to spend time with her.”

The insider further clarified that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes separate suites had nothing to do with Mahomes or any potential controversy.

Elton John reduced to tears as ‘Never Too Late’ premiered at TIFF

Elton John reduced to tears as ‘Never Too Late’ premiered at TIFF
Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals

Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals
'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement

'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement

WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU

WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU

Entertainment News

WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Joaquin Phoenix’s out of Oscar race after his bold move
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Rihanna steals the spotlight with glamorous style at NYC fashion awards
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Jennifer Lopez graces 'Unstoppable' red carpet in sultry ensemble post Ben Affleck divorce
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Toronto International Film Festival: Florence Pugh struts, storms on red carpet in style
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Ben Affleck misses 'Unstoppable' premiere as Matt Damon poses with Jennifer Lopez
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'had a good time' at Chiefs afterparty, Source confirms
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
10 best Netflix movies to watch right now
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get tipsy at Chiefs' intimate win party
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Selena Gomez achieves billionare status like Taylor Swift with jaw-dropping networth
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Miley Cyrus behind Paris Hilton’s shocking end to 18-year music hiatus?