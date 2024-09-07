Taylor Swift hangs out with Brittany Mahomes amid feud rumours 

Things between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are pretty alright as they reportedly hung out after NFL match on Thursday, amid feud rumours.
The 14-time Grammy appeared at the Arrowhead stadium on Thursday evening to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs on their match against Baltimore Ravens.
Taylor's appearance marked her significant return to the NFL games, as she has been touring in Europe and UK.
The Lover songstress sparked feud rumours with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who publicly supports Donald Trump by choosing to sit away from her at the game.
However, an insider source has exclusively told The Mail, that the duo spent some time together after the Kansas City Chiefs win.
“Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes hung out together after the game and are still friends,” the source told.
They added, “Taylor sat with Travis's mom simply because she wanted to spend time with her.”
The insider further clarified that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes separate suites had nothing to do with Mahomes or any potential controversy.