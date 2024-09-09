Meghan Markle sends strong message to Royals on Queen's 2nd death anniversary

Meghan Markle made a unexpected appearance at Oprah Winfrey's book club gathering in California, where a notable display of Prince Harry's memoir Spare caught attention.
The event, hosted at the recently launched Goodmothers bookstore, coincidentally fell on the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, adding a layer of significance due to the royal family ties.
Meghan seemingly send a strong message to the Royal Family by making a surprise appearance with Oprah in Summerland on Saturday.
For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first appeared on Oprah’s show in 2021 after leaving the Buckingham Palace. They made bombshell revelations about King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family.
Their representative said at that time, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."
Meghan gave a speech at the Goodmothers bookstore, however, the details of her monologue have not been released yet.
Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022.