Trending

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar unwinds in the Northern Areas

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar Khan is vacationing in the Northern Areas

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasis wife Naimal Khawar Khan is vacationing in the Northern Areas
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar Khan is vacationing in the Northern Areas 

Verna actress Naimal Khawar Khan embarked to a much-needed mountainous escapade and her latest social media post is proof!

Turning to her Instagram page on Sunday, the mom of one dropped glimpses from the Northern areas featuring precious moments from the mountains.

One image showcased Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife striking a candid pose as she sat by the branch of a lush green tree.

Whereas the second happened to be a breathtaking shot of the sky, trees and mountains followed by a happy picture laughing heartily with her girl squad.

She further blessed feeds with a picture of healthy breakfast on the table which included the likes of bread, omelette, pancakes, fried eggs and some fruits, a perfect blend for the morning. 

Next up, Naimal had her charm on point with the picturesque view doing the talking.

For the day, the Anaa star managed to take her style a notch higher in printed pants matched with a printed scarf and a black tee.

In the footwear department, Naimal paired her entire look with high black boots and her long tresses cascading down.

“Mountains, good company and lots of laughter is all you need. Alhamdulillah,” Naimal captioned the carousel without giving much away about the exact destination. 


On seeing Naimal exuding elegance her ardent fans rushed to the comments section and poured love.

One in awe of the star wrote, “ Our prettiest Shehzadi.”

Another effused, “ Heaven Abbottabad stay and enjoy.”

“Ma mountain girl” penned the fourth.

“ Superb,” the fourth chimed in.

Naimal Khawar Khan tied the knot with actor Hamza Ali Abbasi in 2019 shortly after which they became parents to a son, Mustafa Abbasi. 

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split
Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event

Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event
Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

Trending News

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
'Baar Baar Dekho': Sidharth Malhotra marks 8th anniversary with throwback video
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
'Birthday boy' Akshay Kumar announces new film 'Bhoot Bangla'
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Saboor Aly celebrates her husband Ali Ansari's birthday
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone confirm birth of daughter
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Saba Qamar 'rediscovers the beauty of life' at Skardu trip
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' takes playful dig at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding video
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
'Overexcited' Mawra Hocane kicks off birthday month with intimate celebrations