Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar unwinds in the Northern Areas

Verna actress Naimal Khawar Khan embarked to a much-needed mountainous escapade and her latest social media post is proof!
Turning to her Instagram page on Sunday, the mom of one dropped glimpses from the Northern areas featuring precious moments from the mountains.
One image showcased Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife striking a candid pose as she sat by the branch of a lush green tree.
Whereas the second happened to be a breathtaking shot of the sky, trees and mountains followed by a happy picture laughing heartily with her girl squad.
She further blessed feeds with a picture of healthy breakfast on the table which included the likes of bread, omelette, pancakes, fried eggs and some fruits, a perfect blend for the morning.
Next up, Naimal had her charm on point with the picturesque view doing the talking.
For the day, the Anaa star managed to take her style a notch higher in printed pants matched with a printed scarf and a black tee.
In the footwear department, Naimal paired her entire look with high black boots and her long tresses cascading down.
“Mountains, good company and lots of laughter is all you need. Alhamdulillah,” Naimal captioned the carousel without giving much away about the exact destination.
On seeing Naimal exuding elegance her ardent fans rushed to the comments section and poured love.
One in awe of the star wrote, “ Our prettiest Shehzadi.”
Another effused, “ Heaven Abbottabad stay and enjoy.”
“Ma mountain girl” penned the fourth.
“ Superb,” the fourth chimed in.
Naimal Khawar Khan tied the knot with actor Hamza Ali Abbasi in 2019 shortly after which they became parents to a son, Mustafa Abbasi.