Selena Gomez shares 'exciting' plans on having Benny Blanco babies

Selena Gomez revealed her motherhood plans with Benny Blanco, which will likely involve surrogacy or adoption

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Selena Gomez has revealed her desire to have baby with Benny Blanco, but not in the way fans might expect.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the singer opened up about her plans for motherhood journey, which will likely involve surrogacy or adoption due to medical issues related to her lupus diagnosis.

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates. And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family,’” she revealed.

The Who Says singer went on to share, “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

“I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that,” Gomez added.

However, the Only Murders in the Building actress expressed gratitude for alternative paths to motherhood.

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she noted.

Gomez further added, “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Selena Gomez publicly confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023.

