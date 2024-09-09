Kate Middleton announces public return with end to chemotherapy

Kate Middleton has at last announced that she’s returning to her former royal life!
In a detailed message issued by the Princess of Wales today, she broke the joyous news of having successfully wrapped up her cancer treatment.
Prince William’s wife wrote, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”
“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she added.
Then, Kate Middleton briefly addressed the moment everyone around the globe has been waiting for with baited breaths.
She said, “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”
After having beaten cancer, it’s now expected that the Princess of Wales will be making her first public appearance on November 10 for Remembrance Sunday alongside King Charles.
This will be followed by her emergence at the merry occasion of her very own Christmas carol concert in December.
“Prince William and I are so grateful for the support we have received. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand,” Kate Middleton concluded.