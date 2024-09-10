Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after Princess Kate major health update

Sarah Ferguson has issued a touching tribute to the late Queen in a fresh statement after Kate Middleton shared major update about her cancer.
A public letter of remembrance was shared on social media by the 64-year-old duchess and author, which included a little-known detail about the Queen.
Little Red, a small redhead girl who goes on adventures with her companions, is one of Sarah's well-known literary characters.
In honour of Elizabeth, the duchess posted two pictures of a Little Red doll dressed in an outfit reminiscent of a red and white ladybird.
Two years after the Queens’s passing, the duchess made a rare new revelation: the Queen "absolutely loved" ladybirds.
Ferguson wrote, "For the anniversary of Her Late Majesty The Queen's passing I asked Stella McLaren, Her Majesty's hat maker and milliner to make a little outfit for Little Red to wear, as I believe it's so important to keep memories in all different ways."
She continued. "Stella was delighted to honour Her Late Majesty The Queen, whom Stella misses so much.
"You will notice the ladybirds, which Her Late Majesty The Queen absolutely loved,” the duchess shared.
Ferguson added, "I encourage people to donate whatever they can to any of the many charities associated with Her Late Majesty The Queen.”
Notably, this heartfelt revelation by Sarah Ferguson came over the heels of a major royal happening as Princess Kate reflected on how the last nine months had been "incredibly tough for us as a family" and noted the importance to herself and Prince William of being grateful and reflective.