Prince Harry feeling 'nostalgic' for old royal life after UK return

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Prince Harry is seemingly “nostalgic” for royal life after leaving the Buckingham Palace with Meghan Markle and kids in 2022.

After moving to California, he returned to UK quite a few times.

During his recent trip to UK for uncle’s funeral, the Duke of Sussex visited to his mother’s childhood home, Althor.

A royal reporter Michael Cole told GB News that Harry might experience “nostalgia” after revisiting the place.

He said, “I’m sure Norfolk in high summer is very beautiful. I am sure [Harry] is nostalgic for the life and the people he has left behind.”

Another expert Michael Cole also reflected on Harry and his brother Prince William’s relationship.

The expert believed an “ice cap has formed over their relationship.”

“I can’t see it melting for a very long time. It was just last week that they were in the same building for some time [the funeral for their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes]. Prince William didn’t look at his brother. He didn’t speak to his brother,” he explained.

The brother duo reportedly “kept their distance” at the memorial service.

