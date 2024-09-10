Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton cancer recovery

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has finally broken his silence on his wife Kate Middleton's cancer recovery, providing a rare update that has left fans relieved.
During a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, South Wales, Prince William told wellwisher Pauline Thomas about Kate's health
"It's good news but there is still a long way to go," he stated.
The prince's comments come just hours after Princess Kate's latest announcement regarding her health, and provide a glimmer of hope for fans who have been eagerly awaiting an update on her recovery.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Princess Kate said in audio laid over the video.
Prince William's visit to the school was met with excitement from crowds who gathered outside, eager to catch a glimpse of the future king.
The prince was greeted with cards and gifts for his wife, and took the time to speak with pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, a week-long festival celebrating Welsh language and culture.
While Prince William's update on Kate's health is brief, it provides reassurance that she is making progress, and that the couple remains positive about her recovery.