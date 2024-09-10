Princess Kate cancer update: Key takeaways from her new video message

Kate Middleton gave her fans a sigh of relief with delightful update on her cancer treatment and recovery in new video message.
The heartfelt reel message of Catherine on Monday, in which she narrated her cancer treatment journey and finishing chemotherapy is being closely analyzed by experts, suggesting that it just the beginning of Kate’s long route to recovery.
In a sweet family video Kate, Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, could be seen cherishing some heartfelt and fun-filled moments during their summer holidays at the Balmoral Castle.
“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” revealed Kate in her message.
"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she added sharing her future plans.
A senior editor at PEOPLE Erin Hill listed down important points from Kate’s cancer recovery update.
She said, “The main takeaway from this video and from Kate's message is that she's completed her chemotherapy.”
The editor continued, “She's still focusing on a long recovery and that while she's looking forward to returning to work, she's still going to be kind of doing it on a limited basis.”
Erin added, “This doesn't mark a full return to work. She's going to be doing a lot of things behind the scenes from her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, a lot of meetings with her staff behind the scenes as well.”
Kate Middleton to attend two major events after cancer recovery:
The Princess of Wales may attend two key events as Erin shared, “While she hopes to make an appearance at times, we're hearing that it's likely she'll step out in November for Remembrance Day events, and also she's actively making plans for her annual carol concert in December. So those are two events where we could expect to see her.”
For the unversed, Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March this year.