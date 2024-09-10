Royal

Prince William marks first appearance without Kate Middleton after her cancer recovery

The Prince of Wales arrived in Llanelli on Tuesday in first public appearance after Kate's cancer update

  • September 10, 2024
The Prince of Wales William attended first event without Kate Middleton after the Princess shared delightful update on beating cancer with preventive chemotherapy after 9 months of suffering.

William arrived in Llanelli to visit the Swiss Valley Community Primary School on Tuesday, to meet students who participated in 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod - a youth festival of literature, music and performing arts.

The 42-year-old was warmly welcomed by the crowd gathered to showcase their love and support for the prince and princess.

As reported by The Sun, William will also go on a 'walkabout' greeting local well-wishers before visiting the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters, to mark Air Ambulance Week.

William will conclude his by paying a visit to Llanelli Scarlets to acknowledge and celebrate female rugby players’ contribution to Welsh Rugby Union’s “Missing Caps” campaign.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate is also gearing to make her first public appearance at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, where she will join other members of the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton shared delightful video message on Monday, in which she shared delightful news of beating cancer after nearly 9 months of preventive chemotherapy.

Royal News

Princess Kate cancer update: Key takeaways from her new video message
Prince Harry gives new tension to Royals after Kate's cancer recovery
Princess Kate's new video hints at 'modern' future of the Royal Family
Kate Middleton, Prince William annouce first appearance after her cancer recovery
Prince Harry feeling 'nostalgic' for old royal life after UK return
Kate Middleton enjoys family time after courageous cancer battle victory
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after Princess Kate major health update
Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: Cautions to stay cancer-free
Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer
Kate Middleton announces public return with end to chemotherapy
King Charles cuts down Prince Andrew's 'allowance' to seek resolution