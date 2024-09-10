Sports

Steve Smith hails Kohli with surprising compliment: ‘Virat is Australian’

  • September 10, 2024
Aussie top-order batsman Steve Smit praised former Indian captain Virat Kohli ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

According to One Cricket, Smith in a recent video called Kohli ‘Australian’ because of his competitive and aggressive qualities.

Smith said in a video posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter), “I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he gets into the challenge and tries to get on top of the opposition. He's probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I'd say.”

He further added, “There’s no real; I need to beat him or anything like that. It’s just about going out and playing and trying to score as many runs as I can and helping Australia have success. That’s what it’s all about.”

Smith also opened up about his relationship with the Indian batter off the field, saying, “We get on quite well; we share messages every now and again. Look, he’s a great guy and obviously a wonderful player. So, it’s going to be nice to come up against him again this summer.”

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to visit Australia from November 2024 to January 2025 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for five test match series starting from November 22.

Sports News

Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit was 'for the good'
Taylor Fritz admits Carlos, Novak's exits made US Open more accessible
Derrick Brown's meniscus injury adds another setback for struggling Panthers
Andy Murray opens up about life after retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown
Aryna Sabalenka tops Jessica Pegula in electrifying US open final
Jannik Sinner outshines Taylor Fritz for maiden US Open crown
Cristiano Ronaldo's latest remark sparks speculation of subtle jab at Lionel Messi
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir retires from GB competition
New York Mets’ Jose Quintana’s THIS milestone leads to 9th straight win
Robert Martinez claims Portugal’s strength lies beyond Cristiano Ronaldo’s star power
England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket