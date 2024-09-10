Steve Smith hails Kohli with surprising compliment: ‘Virat is Australian’

Aussie top-order batsman Steve Smit praised former Indian captain Virat Kohli ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
According to One Cricket, Smith in a recent video called Kohli ‘Australian’ because of his competitive and aggressive qualities.
Smith said in a video posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter), “I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he gets into the challenge and tries to get on top of the opposition. He's probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I'd say.”
He further added, “There’s no real; I need to beat him or anything like that. It’s just about going out and playing and trying to score as many runs as I can and helping Australia have success. That’s what it’s all about.”
Smith also opened up about his relationship with the Indian batter off the field, saying, “We get on quite well; we share messages every now and again. Look, he’s a great guy and obviously a wonderful player. So, it’s going to be nice to come up against him again this summer.”
The Indian cricket team is scheduled to visit Australia from November 2024 to January 2025 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for five test match series starting from November 22.