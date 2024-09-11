Hiba Bukhari shares 'behind the scene hard work' from sets of 'Jhok Sarkar'

Actress Hiba Bukhari’s Jhok Sarkar carousel is all about hard work and sweat as the curtains draw on the riveting drama series.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Haara Dil actress shared a bunch of pictures featuring her hard-working days on sets.
In the first image, eagle-eyed fans noticed Hiba clad in full villager style as the cameras captured her performing a scene.
The next happened to be a mirror selfie with the superstar looking all tired out after the usual grind.
Others happened to be some brief glimpses from the shooting in the intense heat of rural Pakistan.
“ Behind the screen hard work,” the Deewangi actress captioned the carousel.
Shortly after the clicks went viral, her die-hard fans were quick enough to pour love over Hiba’s breathtaking performance and commented.
One wrote, “ Your performance is amazing in Jhok Sarkar.”
The other penned, “ I must say you are a very daring actress.”
“ Jhok Sarkar was truly a masterpiece,” penned the third.
“Tremendous performance,” effused the fourth.
To note, the superstar has garnered all attention for her stellar performance in drama serials Radd and Jaan Nisar.
On the personal front, Hiba Bukhari is married to actor Arez Ahmed and the host Nadia Khan's revelation about the former's pregnancy has become the topic of gossip