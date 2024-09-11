Trending

Hiba Bukhari shares 'behind the scene hard work' from sets of 'Jhok Sarkar'

Hiba Bukhari's starrer 'Jhok Sarkar' revolved around the tribal lawlessness of a town

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Hiba Bukhari shares behind the scene hard work from sets of Jhok Sarkar
Hiba Bukhari shares 'behind the scene hard work' from sets of 'Jhok Sarkar'

Actress Hiba Bukhari’s Jhok Sarkar carousel is all about hard work and sweat as the curtains draw on the riveting drama series.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Haara Dil actress shared a bunch of pictures featuring her hard-working days on sets.

In the first image, eagle-eyed fans noticed Hiba clad in full villager style as the cameras captured her performing a scene.

The next happened to be a mirror selfie with the superstar looking all tired out after the usual grind.

Others happened to be some brief glimpses from the shooting in the intense heat of rural Pakistan.

“ Behind the screen hard work,” the Deewangi actress captioned the carousel.


Shortly after the clicks went viral, her die-hard fans were quick enough to pour love over Hiba’s breathtaking performance and commented. 

One wrote, “ Your performance is amazing in Jhok Sarkar.”

The other penned, “ I must say you are a very daring actress.”

“ Jhok Sarkar was truly a masterpiece,” penned the third.

“Tremendous performance,” effused the fourth.

To note, the superstar has garnered all attention for her stellar performance in drama serials Radd and Jaan Nisar.

On the personal front, Hiba Bukhari is married to actor Arez Ahmed and the host Nadia Khan's revelation about the former's pregnancy has become the topic of gossip

King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy

King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy
Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond

Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond
Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry

Trending News

Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
'grief-stricken' Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Kareena Kapoor opens up about accepting herself at 44
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
DiL-luminati comes to India: Dilijit Dosanjh set to captivate hearts and make history
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Malala Yousafzai shares sneak peek of 'The Last of the Sea Women' premiere at TIFF
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Are Aima Baig, designer Zain Ahmad dating?
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Mukesh Ambani pays visit to Deepika and Ranveer's new born child
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani to shoot for 'War 2' romantic song in Italy: Reports
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Durefishan Saleem shares vacation carousel from destination unknown
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Ananya Panday reveals hilarious WhatsApp group name with fellow Gen Z celebrities
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Sidharth Malhotra pays heartfelt tribute to Indian martyr Captain Vikram Batra