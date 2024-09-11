Trending

'Grief-stricken' Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide

Mumbai Police suggests Malaika Arora's father has jumped off the terrace and died on September 11,2024

  by Web Desk
  September 11, 2024
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora’s suicidal demise has left a void in her heart! 

The star’s beloved father has reportedly died in his hometown in Mumbai leaving behind two daughters and a wife, Joyce Polycarp. 

ANI provided details about the star’s father’s untimely death, “Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police.”

Moreover, the actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted  arriving at his ex-wife Arora’s family home in Mumbai after the incident to extend his heartfelt condolences.

Tight security, police personnel and media persons have been spotted outside the star’s residence.

To note, Arora is a victim of a broken home as her parents divorced when she was just 11 years old.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, the Dabangg 2 starlet spoke up about her early days as a child of divorced parents, “My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent."

She added, "Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms."

Malaika Arora had been dating the Sardar ka Grandson actor Arjun Kapoor since 2018 but reports suggest the two have called it quits. 

Hiba Bukhari shares 'behind the scene hard work' from sets of 'Jhok Sarkar'
Kareena Kapoor opens up about accepting herself at 44
DiL-luminati comes to India: Dilijit Dosanjh set to captivate hearts and make history
Malala Yousafzai shares sneak peek of 'The Last of the Sea Women' premiere at TIFF
Are Aima Baig, designer Zain Ahmad dating?
Mukesh Ambani pays visit to Deepika and Ranveer's new born child
Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani to shoot for 'War 2' romantic song in Italy: Reports
Durefishan Saleem shares vacation carousel from destination unknown
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Ananya Panday reveals hilarious WhatsApp group name with fellow Gen Z celebrities
Sidharth Malhotra pays heartfelt tribute to Indian martyr Captain Vikram Batra