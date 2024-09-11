'Grief-stricken' Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora’s suicidal demise has left a void in her heart!
The star’s beloved father has reportedly died in his hometown in Mumbai leaving behind two daughters and a wife, Joyce Polycarp.
ANI provided details about the star’s father’s untimely death, “Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police.”
Moreover, the actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted arriving at his ex-wife Arora’s family home in Mumbai after the incident to extend his heartfelt condolences.
Tight security, police personnel and media persons have been spotted outside the star’s residence.
To note, Arora is a victim of a broken home as her parents divorced when she was just 11 years old.
In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, the Dabangg 2 starlet spoke up about her early days as a child of divorced parents, “My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent."
She added, "Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms."
Malaika Arora had been dating the Sardar ka Grandson actor Arjun Kapoor since 2018 but reports suggest the two have called it quits.