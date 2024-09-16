Sports

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola breaks silence on alleged 115 charges

Manchester City’s hearing for 115 charges brought by the Premier League starts on September 16, 2024

  • September 16, 2024
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has broken silence on the hearing for their alleged 115 charges.

The club reportedly breached financial rules, due to which it will summon in court on Monday.

Pep said in a press release, "Justice is there in a modern democracy. It's not more complicated than that. I don't know if he is a lawyer or the rest of the Premier League teams are lawyers, so I ask for that. It happened with Uefa.”

As per the reports, the hearing might take two months and the verdict is expected to release in 2025.

He defended the club, "We believe we have not done anything wrong. We’re going to wait and see. I don't talk about it. I’m happy it starts on Monday and I know there will be more rumours about the sentences that come up and we’re going to see.”

For the unversed, Man City is currently facing 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

The club is also facing a charge for failing to cooperate with a Premier League investigation.

Manchester United icon claims Erik ten Hag 'is worst in our history'
Babar Azam vs. Muhammad Rizwan: Former cricketer shares surprising verdict
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule
Harry Brook to lead England in ODI series against Australia amid Jos Buttler’s injury
Saleema Imtiaz landmark achievement: Joins ICC as Pakistan's first female umpire
Novak Djokovic makes shocking statement about ATP final: ‘Not a priority'
UEFA sends major warning to England, threatens with Euros ban
Messi makes triumphant return: Doubles in thrilling Inter Miami comeback
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
PCB approves PKR 12.8 billion budget in only 23 minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute
Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei to be buried with military honors