Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has broken silence on the hearing for their alleged 115 charges.
The club reportedly breached financial rules, due to which it will summon in court on Monday.
Pep said in a press release, "Justice is there in a modern democracy. It's not more complicated than that. I don't know if he is a lawyer or the rest of the Premier League teams are lawyers, so I ask for that. It happened with Uefa.”
As per the reports, the hearing might take two months and the verdict is expected to release in 2025.
He defended the club, "We believe we have not done anything wrong. We’re going to wait and see. I don't talk about it. I’m happy it starts on Monday and I know there will be more rumours about the sentences that come up and we’re going to see.”
For the unversed, Man City is currently facing 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018.
The club is also facing a charge for failing to cooperate with a Premier League investigation.