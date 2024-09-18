King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement

King Charles was all praises for Duchess Sophie after he unfortunately bowed out from a royal duty.
As per GB News, the Duchess of Edinburgh is currently on a visit to Tanzania for celebrating its collaboration on agriculture, health, and women empowerment with the United Kingdom.
His Majesty wrote, “Knowing that Duchess Sophie is with you today in Tanzania, I particularly wanted you all to know how full of admiration and gratitude I am for your passion and devoted efforts.”
“Your constant dedication and hard work will lead us to a world where inclusion and equality can be realised across our Commonwealth,” he added.
Then, King Charles crossed fingers for the Duchess of Edinburgh’s attempts passing with flying colors to bring positive change in Tanzania as well the UK.
“I send you all my warmest good wishes and heartfelt encouragement for the much-needed success of your gathering,” he signed off.
Duchess Sophie has been appointed as a Global Ambassador for the International Agency for prevention of Blindness (IAPB).
At a reception in Tanzania, she delivered a short message of appreciation that was sent by him to the people who are working together to get rid of eye-blinding diseases.