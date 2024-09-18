Royal

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
King Charles was all praises for Duchess Sophie after he unfortunately bowed out from a royal duty.

As per GB News, the Duchess of Edinburgh is currently on a visit to Tanzania for celebrating its collaboration on agriculture, health, and women empowerment with the United Kingdom.

His Majesty wrote, “Knowing that Duchess Sophie is with you today in Tanzania, I particularly wanted you all to know how full of admiration and gratitude I am for your passion and devoted efforts.”

“Your constant dedication and hard work will lead us to a world where inclusion and equality can be realised across our Commonwealth,” he added.

Then, King Charles crossed fingers for the Duchess of Edinburgh’s attempts passing with flying colors to bring positive change in Tanzania as well the UK.

“I send you all my warmest good wishes and heartfelt encouragement for the much-needed success of your gathering,” he signed off.

Duchess Sophie has been appointed as a Global Ambassador for the International Agency for prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

At a reception in Tanzania, she delivered a short message of appreciation that was sent by him to the people who are working together to get rid of eye-blinding diseases.

King Charles to call Prince Harry when he returns to UK on THIS date
Princess Kate makes quiet return to work after cancer battle
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shares heartwarming unseen photo of Prince Daniel
Zara Tindall builds £30m empire just out of brand partnerships
King Charles won’t ‘welcome back’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in palace
Prince William, Kate Middleton ordered to make public appearance with Prince Andrew
King Charles was ‘happy’ with Prince Andrew’s destruction by ‘Newsnight’ interview
Kate Middleton ‘breaks’ Meghan Markle with her new shocking message