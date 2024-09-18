Royal

Prince Harry shares emotional statement ahead of potential King Charles reunion

The Duke of Sussex shares heartfelt message after announcing UK trip on September 30, 2024

  by Web Desk
  September 18, 2024


The Duke of Sussex, Harry has expressed his thoughts over coming to the UK later this month amid reports of his potential reunion with King Charles.

Harry took his fans by surprise on Wednesday, September 18, by announcing his yet another solo trip to London for the annual WellChild Awards, on September 30, 2024.

Soon after this big announcement from the duke, there were speculations whether he will be able to meet his cancer-stricken father during his upcoming visit, as the monarch declined his offer the last time, when he came to his homeland for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary in May.

However, a royal expert, Hugo Vickers claimed that Charles has “left the door open” for Harry, and this visit could be the beginning of mending their ties.

Expressing his thoughts on being the guest of honor at charity event for seriously ill children, Harry noted that he is “honored” to celebrate “the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs” again this year.

“These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognize such extraordinary individuals," he added.

For 16 years, Prince Harry has been a steadfast advocate for the charity, consistently attending its gala. He also spends valuable moments with the children and their families.

At this year's event, Harry will proudly present the Award for Inspirational Child in the 4-6 age group.

