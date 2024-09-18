Trending

Ananya Panday addresses rumors of paid attendance at Ambani-Merchant wedding

Ananya Panday danced enthusiastically at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding on July 12

  • September 18, 2024
Ananya Panday, who enjoyed the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to the fullest, has finally broken silence on paid attendance rumor.

The lavish celebration, which took on July 12, drew significant media attention because of the attendance of many high-profile celebrity from Hollywood to Bollywood alike, which led to the speculation about whether celebrities were financially compensated for their presence.

Now Panday, who is garnering immense praises for her recent performance in Call me Bae, has debunked the rumors.

“They are my friends. I don’t understand why people think like this. Obviously, I’ll dance wholeheartedly at my friends’ wedding. I love celebrating love,” she stated.

Ananya further gushed about Anant and Radhika’s dreamy wedding, saying, “One big takeaway from the wedding was that so much was happening, but whenever Anant and Radhika would look at each other, it was just pure love.”

“It felt like violins were playing behind them. That’s something I want in life — that no matter how much chaos is around, you and that person share that connection,” she added.

Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae premiered on the Prime Video on September 6.

