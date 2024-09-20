Katrina Kaif chats with paparazzi at Mumbai event

Trending

  September 20, 2024
Katrina Kaif attended the Etihad Airways event in Mumbai where she had a great interaction session with fans 

Katrina Kaif graced an Etihad Airways event in Mumbai on Thursday evening! 

Several videos and pictures of the actress have emerged on social media which saw her conversing with the shutterbugs wholeheartedly. 

In a clip, Kat was seen speaking to a pap. They asked her 'Katrina Ji Kaese ho (Katrina how are you)?


She smiled and responded, " Main thik hoon. App Kaise hai( I'm doing well. How have you been)?"

Kat also gave her precious company to other people at the event. 

For the star-studded evening, the Raajneeti star slipped in a beige outfit-waistcoat under a jacket and trousers paired with matching heels. 

Reacting to the footage, a fan said, " Superstar. Beautiful. Queen of Bollywood." 

" She's so gorgeous. Best dressed so graceful and dignified," the second penned. 

Another commented, " She is very pretty not from face but the inner side and she has good general knowledge." 

On the personal front, Kat tied-the-knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in a royal wedding ceremony back in 2021.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas which released in theatres on January 12, which was well-received by the audience. 

She will next star in Farhan Akhtar female-led movie Jee Le Zaraa. 

