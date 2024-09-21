Priyanka Chopra adds mix of cuteness to Nick Jonas' camera roll

Trending

  • September 21, 2024
Nick Jonas never fails to show love for wife Priyanka Chopra and his latest video says it all. 

Over the weekend, the Only Human singer offered a peek into his camera roll, which consisted glimpses of him kissing PeeCee and video calling Malti. 

The footage began with a shot of him kissing his adorable wife Priyanka at a recent wedding they attended together. Then it showed their little munchkin running towards the camera. 

His brother Joe Jonas also made an appearance in the video and also shared a quirky glimpse of Priyanka and Nick doused in colour during the Holi celebrations. 

"POV: you open my camera roll (face holding back tears emoji).” 


Nick simply let his post do the talking with a red heart emoji. 

His ardent fans also rushed to the comments section and poured love. 

One fan wrote, "I love how you all support each other and lift each other up." 

Another called them 'Power couple.' 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 in an intimate ceremony. 

