Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and her family celebrated a festive Christmas in LA, filled with cosy dinners, fun activities, and family bonding along with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday evening, Priyanka posted photos that also featured her husband-singer the Jonas brothers member, daughter Malti Marie, and their family friends.
In a shared carousel, the first snap featured, the Citadel star, the Jumanji star and their toddler posing while sitting on stairs in matching red and white outfits.
The another snap captured Priyanka looking at the gifts while she also shared a selfie as she held a glass with "cool aunty club" written on it.
An image captured Priyanka, Nick, and their attendees gathered around pianist Geoff Aymar as he performed on the piano.
Priyanka penned the caption, “It was so wonderful being home this Christmas . May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday.”
Soon after the Fashion starlet dropped adorable glimpses, the fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on Chopra-Jonas family.
One fan wrote, “Such a beautiful family. I love you guys.”
Another noted, “Adorable fam, Merry Christmas.”
The Third commented, “Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly Merry Christmas.”