Shah Rukh Khan explains rationale behind naming son AbRam

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan wanted to maintain a 'sense of secularism' by naming his son AbRam as the name finds its roots in all world religions. 

During a past interview at a TV show titled Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat the Jawan actor shared the meaning behind his youngest son's name. 

When asked asked by a fan why he named his youngest son AbRam the Raees star replied,  "First of all, Hazrat Ibrahim in Islam is known as Abraham, and same in the Bible, and Jewish, it's Abram." 

 "I thought that since my wife (Gauri Khan) is Hindu and I am Muslim, we wanted our kids to feel a sense of secularism at home. Many people didn’t like it, and it became a controversy, but I believe that our home has the same secularism as our country," Bollywood's King Khan revealed. 

Also in an old interview with the New Indian Express, Shah Rukh was asked how his life had changed post the birth of son AbRam. 

" AbRam enjoys accompanying me in public, unlike Aryan and Suhana, who are more conscious of crowds," the Dunki star stated at that time. 

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan, who tied the knot with fashion designer Gauri Khan in 1991 share three kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. 

