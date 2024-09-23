Adnan Siddiqui celebrates daughters day with heartfelt message

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui penned a letter for his daughters, Maryam and Dania, on the occasion of Daughter’s Day.
The Tamasha star took to his Instagram stories on Sunday, offering a glimpse into the unpredictable and wonderful ‘reality show’ of raising and sharing life with his beautiful daughters.
“Raising my two girls has been like hosting a reality show, plenty of drama, unexpected twists and countless ‘Abba seriously’? moments. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the star wrote.
He added, “Happy Daughters Day to my stars and to all the dads out there.”
Adnan is no stranger to professing love for his daughters on a public platform and his latest message is a proof.
Another such example was when the superstar curated a note for his eldest daughter to make her feel special and loved on her 14th birthday.
"While my heart beams with happiness and joy to see you turn 14, here’s a small heartfelt message for you," the Siyaah actor penned.
"You are one of the three best gifts I’ve ever had and I feel blessed every single day. Most of all, I am proud to have you as my daughter and my friend. I want to tell you that I am so proud of the young woman you have become," Adnan shared at that time.
On the work front, Adnan Siddiqui made his big screen appearance in a cricket film titled Nayab.
He also starred in the Green Entertainment project titled Gentleman opposite Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed.