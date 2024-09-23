Trending

Hania Amir shares glimpse from London trip amid 'KMKT' success

Hania Amir is currently starring in hit drama serial 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' alongside Fahad Mustafa

  • September 23, 2024
Pakistans dimple queen Hania Aamir is making most of her time in London
Pakistan's dimple queen Hania Aamir is making most of her time in London 

Hania Amir is keeping her fans updated from a foreign destination!

Turning to her Instagram handle over the weekend the Ishqiya star posted a captivating new clip from her work-related visit to the UK. 

“6 days to go,” the superstar penned a countdown as caption.


With the viral footage the Mere Humsafar star ensured her 15 M followers that she is having a good day.

As per the video, the dimple queen woke up to a very great morning as she pulled away the curtains and looked out at the view from her hotel.

She then got ready to kick off the day in full swing and debuted her skincare routine by applying various products.

Hania also wore her branded perfume and long boots with overcoat to beat off city's chilly weather. 

The video then showed the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress fulfil her cravings as she ravenously munched on a burger.

Lastly, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star left fans in a tizzy with her choreography sessions for an award show, scheduled to on air on September 28, 2024.

On the work front, Hania Aamir is starring opposite Fahad Mustafa in the drama titled Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

