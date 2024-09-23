Are Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan still together?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has seemingly proved she and Abhishek Bachchan are still together
A Reddit post based on the Devdas star’s recent Paris Fashion Week event has grabbed eyeballs.
In the viral clip, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star who has been spotted without her wedding ring many times before, was spotted with the ring on her right hand while greeting her team at the fashion event.
Although it is not clear if it’s indeed the superstar’s wedding ring or just a normal one but some Reddit users are convinced that the two are surely together.
Many of the Jazbaa actress’s fans and followers reacted in the comments section of the post.
“Aishwarya is back with her wedding ring at the Paris Fashion Week,” penned one user.
Another wrote, “On point! There was so much discussion on it.”
Unbothered by her latest gesture, someone commented, “Forget about the ring what the h**** Is that outfit?”
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who married in 2007, sparked divorce rumors at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s royal wedding gala in Mumbai when they arrived separately.