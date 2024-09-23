Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours

Sports

Daniel Ricciardo set the record of fastest lap at Singapore Grand Prix

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Christian Horner has finally addressed the rumours that he used Daniel Ricciardo for Red Bull’s benefit.

On Sunday, the Rb reserved driver made the record of setting a fastest lap at Singapore Grand Prix.

At the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Daniel could not secure a spot in top 10 standings so he did not receive the extra point. However, due to setting up the fastest lap he prevented McLaren’s Lando Norris getting an additional point.

Christian told SiriusXM, “Racing Bulls [RB] stopped and did the fastest lap at the end of the race. There’s nothing more to it than that,” adding, “Kevin Magnussen would have had it had he not gone wide earlier in the race and he has a Ferrari engine. Every team has its own independence.”

He further explained, “It’s always going to get raised because it’s the same ownership, so it’s inevitable that question’s going to get raised. But... Remember, he [Ricciardo] gets paid a bonus on a fastest lap.”

Due to Daniel’s sacrifice, Max Verstappen was able to win P2. This action will also benefit Red Bull and Max in the championship fights.

Sports News

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India
Alcaraz breaks silence on Federer comparisons after winning Laver Cup
Ravichandran Ashwin makes history in India's big win over Bangladesh
Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez 'embraces' his new journey at Al-Nassr
Max Verstappen's one-word response on FIA swearing penalty: 'ridiculous'
Kyle Larson takes victory, two former NASCAR champions exist playoffs
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry gets a new twist from Stefano Pioli
Virat Kohli's lighthearted dig at Shakib Al Hasan goes viral during Test match: Watch
Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard
Patrick Mahomes spills key to strong family bond with Brittany Mahomes and kids
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series