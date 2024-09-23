Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours

Christian Horner has finally addressed the rumours that he used Daniel Ricciardo for Red Bull’s benefit.
On Sunday, the Rb reserved driver made the record of setting a fastest lap at Singapore Grand Prix.
At the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Daniel could not secure a spot in top 10 standings so he did not receive the extra point. However, due to setting up the fastest lap he prevented McLaren’s Lando Norris getting an additional point.
Christian told SiriusXM, “Racing Bulls [RB] stopped and did the fastest lap at the end of the race. There’s nothing more to it than that,” adding, “Kevin Magnussen would have had it had he not gone wide earlier in the race and he has a Ferrari engine. Every team has its own independence.”
He further explained, “It’s always going to get raised because it’s the same ownership, so it’s inevitable that question’s going to get raised. But... Remember, he [Ricciardo] gets paid a bonus on a fastest lap.”
Due to Daniel’s sacrifice, Max Verstappen was able to win P2. This action will also benefit Red Bull and Max in the championship fights.